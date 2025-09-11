Shaw Local

Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Alli Wiertel, Oswego Co-Op, golf, sophomore

Oswego Co-Op sophomore Alli Wiertel

Oswego Co-Op sophomore Alli Wiertel (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics)

By Joshua Welge

Name: Alli Wiertel

School: Oswego Co-Op, sophomore

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Wiertel was medalist at three dual meets. She shot a 4-under 32 to beat Metea Valley, 2-under 34 to beat Plainfield East and 3-under 33 against Plainfield North.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You recently shot a 59 course record at Whitetail Ridge. What were the keys to that round and how big of a boost was that round right off the bat this season? Is that your lowest ever 18-hole round?

Wiertel: I was able to give myself a ton of birdie looks and my putting was really good that day. A lot of putts were dropping for me. I was able to chip in and kept driver in play all day, so it was just an all-around good day. 59 was definitely a score that gave me some confidence going into the season, but coming off of a summer like I had I knew going low was something I can do because of the level of competition I play in the summer and the difficulty of the courses. And this was my lowest 18-hole score.

I think you were featured on TV after that. Do you feel like a celebrity?

Wiertel: Yeah, it was fun. I guess you could say I feel like a celebrity a little bit. But overall it was just a fun experience and cool to see myself on TV.

You seem to have a lot of talent on this team around you. How good can this team be?

Wiertel: Personally I think our team can make it to state and win conference. When someone on the team has a bad day we will have another score to back it up. We have a lot of fun together and I think this team has a lot of potential.

How and when did you get started playing golf?

Wiertel: I started playing when I was four years old and my dad would just go to the range, or goof around on the golf course. I was eight when I played in my first tournament. But I really started to take things serious after I went on a trip to Clemson with my dad. That trip just really opened my eyes and motivated me to want to practice. And from then on I knew I wanted to play at a Power 4 school.

What’s the toughest course you’ve played on?

Wiertel: Throughout the years I’ve definitely played on some very difficult courses in high-level tournaments such as the north and south, which is held at Pinehurst number 2. I also played at Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia for the U.S. Girls Junior. Both of these courses were difficult, but so beautiful and I loved playing them.

What’s some goals for the rest of the season?

Wiertel: I’d love to win state and make it to state as a team. Both of these goals I feel are very gettable and I know if I continue to go through my process and drills at practice it’s possible.

