Data center construction could be more expensive in Yorkville with increased building fees

Community members spoke in opposition to rezoning two parcels for data center usage near their homes in Yorkville at the March 11, 2025 City Council meeting. The council voted against the public's pleas, green-lighting the data center development. (Joey Weslo)

It’s likely about to become more expensive to build data centers in Yorkville.

With proposed increases in building and planning fees coming before the city council Tuesday, Yorkville is seeking to rake in millions of dollars more per data center campus.

“Current permit and plan review fees were not designed to address the scale and technical complexity associated with data center facilities, which often include millions of cubic feet in building volume and require hundreds of inspections per structure,” Krysti Barksdale-Noble, community development director, states in city documents.

City officials looked at the towns of Aurora, Elk Grove Village, and Hoffman Estates, all which have data center developments, to craft their own figures.

The new fees would increase the permit application fee per building from $750 + $0.20 per square foot to the higher $1,000 + $1.00 per square foot.

They would also increase plan review fees per building from $650 + $6.50 per 10,000 cubic feet over 200,000 feet to the higher $950 + $9.50 per 10,000 cubic feet over 200,000 cubic feet.

The new rates would only apply to data center buildings. Data center campuses often have more than a dozen buildings at full build-out.

To make the increased rates easier to comprehend, they can be applied to the 228-acre Cyrus One data center, the 540-acre Project Steel data center, and the 1,037-acre Project Cardinal data center.

The city is currently slating 3,000 acres for data center development along the Eldamain Corridor, paving over former agricultural fields.

For the 228-acre CyrusOne project, the total building fees for its nine buildings would be $2,595,600, increased from $524,070. The new total plan review fees for its nine buildings would be $178,848, increased from $122,370.

This means the fee increases would bring the city an extra $2,128,008 for the project.

The fee increases would bring in an extra $5,611,160 for Project Steel’s 18 proposed buildings.

The city would also pull in an extra $14,262,400 for Project Cardinal’s much larger 14 proposed buildings.

City officials said they have reached out to all the data center developers but have not received any formal comments back.

In addition to the increased building and planning fees for data center buildings, the city said it may explore additional fees for plumbing, mechanical, fire protection and electrical systems.

The city said the towns of Aurora, Elk Grove Village, and Hoffman Estates already have higher fees applied to data centers for these services.