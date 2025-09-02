Plano man charged with soliciting sex videos that led to death of British teen

A 27-year-old Plano man has been charged with soliciting sexual abuse videos from a 13-year-old British girl who later died.

Khamryn Zyiel Johnson is named in a five-count federal complaint following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations. He was arrested in June and remains in federal custody.

According to the complaint, the victim had been in contact with Johnson through the internet-based chat application WhatsApp shortly before her death. She had been producing and sending child sexual abuse material to Johnson at his request, the complaint alleges.

Johnson allegedly urged the victim to create videos choking herself with an Apple Watch charger cord, according to the complaint. On or about May 22, 2025, the victim’s mother found her unconscious and hanging from a bed post with an Apple Watch charger cord around her neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital and found to have suffered a catastrophic hypoxic injury to her spinal cord, according to the complaint. She was removed from life support after five days and died on or about May 26, 2025.

Law enforcement authorities in the United Kingdom contacted the Department of Homeland Security following her death.

The complaint also alleges that historical information provided to law enforcement by online social media platforms suggests that Johnson “has possessed child pornography as far back as 2021.”