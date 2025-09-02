Oswego museum to showcase Boulder Hill history for 70th anniversary

The Boulder Hill Playhouse opened in 1958 with an innovative revolving stage that allowed three sets for the community theatre plays, style shows, and other events held in the converted dairy barn renovated by developer Don L. Dise. Today, Boulder Hill is home to more than 9,000 residents. (Photo provided by Roger Matile)

The Little White School Museum will mark the 70th anniversary of Boulder Hill’s development with a special historical program Saturday, Sept. 6, at noon.

The event will feature the original slide lecture created by Ruth and Bev Skaggs, who were among the subdivision’s first residents in the 1950s.

Bev, an avid amateur photographer, and Ruth, a storyteller, chronicled the transformation of the former Boulder Hill Stock Farm—purchased from the Bereman family in 1955—into what became the Boulder Hill subdivision. Today, the unincorporated community is home to more than 9,000 residents.

Ruth Skaggs shared the program with local schools and civic groups for years, but it has not been seen in its entirety in nearly four decades.

Museum Director Roger Matile will present the program, which includes photographs of the development’s first paved streets, aerial views of its growth, and snapshots of neighborhood construction.

“This program is both a window into Boulder Hill’s past and a reminder of a time of growth and change for the entire Oswego area,” museum staff said in announcing the event. A discussion will follow the presentation.

Admission is $5, with proceeds benefiting the museum’s mission to preserve local history. Tickets are available in advance by calling the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or at the door.

For more information, call 630-554-2999, visit www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email director@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.