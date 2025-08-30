Date set for annual Fox River fall cleanup in Kane and Kendall communities

Oswego High School freshman Lara Kattoum and others were picking up trash along the Fox River as part of the 2024 It’s Our Fox River Day. The annual event is coordinated by Friends of the Fox River. (Eric Schelkopf)

Local organizations and volunteers will take part in the upcoming It’s Our Fox River Day, with community cleanup events in St. Charles, Oswego and Yorkville.

The Conservation Foundation is partnering with local park districts, municipalities and nonprofits to host shoreline and on-water cleanups from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The effort is part of a day of action organized by Friends of the Fox River, which coordinates cleanups and celebrations in communities stretching from Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ottawa.

Nearly 300 people participated in the 2024 Fox River clean up day, collecting litter and debris along the riverbanks, according to The Conservation Foundation. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation)

St. Charles volunteers will meet at Ferson Creek Park with support from the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles and the St. Charles Park District.

In Oswego, multiple sites near downtown will be used in partnership with the Village of Oswego and Oswegoland Park District.

Yorkville’s cleanup will take place at Riverfront Park with help from the Kendall County Outdoor Education Center and Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department.

Nearly 300 people participated in last year’s events, collecting litter and debris along the riverbanks, according to The Conservation Foundation.

Volunteers can also bring canoes or kayaks to remove trash from the water and reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

“The annual Fox River cleanup is a great opportunity for community members to support the health of our local river,” Ryan Solomon, ecological restoration supervisor for the St. Charles Park District, said in a release announcing the event. “Over the past seven years, hundreds of residents have played a key role in keeping our Fox River clean and thriving.”

Trash bags and collection tools will be provided, but volunteers should bring gloves and reusable water bottles. Advanced registration is encouraged through The Conservation Foundation’s website.

“This event demonstrates how community volunteers are both inspiring and critical to the Fox River,” Jessica Mino, Kane and Kendall County program director for The Conservation Foundation, said in the release. “When we care for the river and water quality, we are also caring for ourselves and our communities.”

More details, are available at friendsofthefoxriver.org.