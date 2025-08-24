Girls volleyball: 5 storylines to watch in Kendall County in 2025

Oswego's Maya Norlin (18) celebrates a block for a point during a 2024 Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional final match between Lockport and Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The girls volleyball season starts Monday. Record Newspapers team previews will be published that day. Meanwhile, here are five storylines to watch in Kendall County in 2025.

Oswego starting over

The Oswego volleyball program made history the last two seasons. The Panthers set a program win record in 2023, and won their first regional title in over a decade. Oswego topped that in 2024, winning the first conference championship in school history, another regional title and reaching the first sectional final in program history with a record 32 wins.

But now Oswego is starting over.

Graduated is a stellar senior class led by two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year Sidney Hamaker. Dayton recruit Hannah Herrick and middle Maya Norlin are the only girls back with much varsity experience.

A new standard of excellence has been set. Can the next wave of Panthers keep it going?

Can Newark keep streaks going?

Newark last season won its 15th consecutive Little Ten Conference regular-season title and its seventh straight regional championship

Can the Norsemen keep those streaks going?

Bringing back their setter, junior Taylor Jeffers, is a good core player to build on. Newark graduated its top two hitters, but sophomore Rylie Carlson should be capable of picking up the slack.

It’s hard to bet against Newark’s recent pedigree.

Tonya Grayson’s return to the sidelines

Speaking of Newark, a familiar face will be back on the sidelines this fall at a new place.

Tonya Grayson, who won 555 matches and state titles in 2018 and 2019 over 21 seasons as head coach at Newark, has taken over the volleyball coach at Parkview Christian. Grayson stepped down at Newark after the 2022 season.

Grayson has a young group at Parkview – 10 sophomores and five freshmen make up the program’s roster. But Grayson’s track record for success alone makes Parkview a program to watch this season and going forward.

Can Plano and Sandwich keep making strides?

Both the programs at Plano and Sandwich took steps forward in 2024. Plano had a five-win improvement and reached a regional final while Sandwich jumped by nine wins with 16, the Indians’ most since 2019.

Can they continue making strides?

Sandwich, for one, will with a new coach, Shannon Stahl taking over the program. Plano, which won 15 matches last season, has sets its sights on potentially winning 20 or more this fall.

Who are Player of the Year candidates?

There will be a new Record Newspapers Player of the Year, after Hamaker graduated at Oswego.

Who are the early players to watch?

Herrick will be the go-to hitter for Oswego, the player to lead that team forward. Future Division I hitters are also at Oswego East with senior Austin Peay recruit Ali Coy and Yorkville with junior middle and Loyola commit Sophia Blank. If you like setters, Jeffers is the catalyst for a Newark club that should be very successful.

The race seems wide open, so stay tuned.