Chamber celebrates new Yorkville teachers with welcome breakfast

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 16th annual “New Teacher Welcome Breakfast” at the Whitetail Ridge Golf Club. The event showed community businesses' appreciation to the teachers at the Yorkville School District 115 and Parkview Christian Academy. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

New teachers had the chance to socialize and win a few prizes at the 16th annual “New Teacher Welcome Breakfast” on Aug. 6 at the Whitetail Ridge Golf Club in Yorkville.

The event is hosted each year by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce to highlight the town’s business’ appreciation for all the good the teachers strive for in the community.

Teachers from the Yorkville School District 115 and the Parkview Christian Academy were in attendance. Throughout the gala, more than $1,700 in cash prizes were awarded, along with raffle baskets and gift cards.

“On behalf of our member businesses, we welcome the new teachers and wish them a positive and fulfilling year,” the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce said in a release. “Each teacher left with a swag bag filled with goodies provided by supporting businesses.”

The chamber expressed appreciation for all the participating businesses for their generosity and support.

