Oswego East to use $5,000 grant to improve sound systems at football stadium, other venues

Oswego East High School football stadium seen here in October 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Oswego East High School will be able to improve the sound systems in its football stadium, soccer field and main gymnasium thanks in part to a $5,000 grant it received through the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights contest.

Oswego East was selected in the first week of the contest to receive the grant. Each week, 50 schools are randomly selected to receive the grant, for a total of 450 winners.

At its Aug. 11 meeting, the Oswego School Board voted to accept the donation.

Last year, Oswego High School received a $5,000 grant. Both schools have the chance to win the $1 million grand prize of a homefield upgrade.

Dan Arntzen, the district’s executive director of athletics, said Oswego East is in dire need of new sound systems.

“These sound systems have remained largely unchanged since the school’s opening and are now outdated, unreliable, and ineffective for hosting modern athletic events and large community gatherings.” he said.

“Oswego East Athletics has set aside money to address the sound systems in these areas. The $5,000 will cover a significant portion of this work,” Arntzen said.

Oswego East High School opened its doors in August 2004.

Upgrading these systems will benefit all athletic programs by enhancing the game-day experience for athletes, coaches, families and spectators, Arntzen said.

It also will improve communication and safety during practices, competitions and emergency situations as well as provide better audio quality for National Anthem performances and team introductions, he said.

School assemblies, pep rallies and community activities will also benefit from the sound system improvements.

“This generous donation will directly enhance the athletic and community experience at Oswego East and represents an important step in maintaining and modernizing our facilities to meet the growing needs of our students and programs,” Arntzen said.

Both high schools are now in the running for a chance to win the grand prize package, which includes a $1 million football field upgrade. More information is available at https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/friday-night-5g-lights.