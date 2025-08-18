Oswego East High School closed Monday after drain pipe malfunction during weekend storms

Oswego East High School will be closed Monday, Aug. 18, because of flooding. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego East High School will be closed Monday because of flooding at the school following a drain pipe malfunction during severe storms that occurred over the weekend.

All students will participate in e-learning, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. Teachers will share instructions and assignments through Google Classroom, and attendance will be taken at each class.

E-learning will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The full schedule can be found at oehs.sd308.org/Our-School/Information/Schedule.

All athletics and activities scheduled to take place in person at the school are canceled. Only scheduled, off-campus matches/games will take place.