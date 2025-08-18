Kendall County Now

Oswego East High School closed Monday after drain pipe malfunction during weekend storms

E-learning schedule will be in effect

Oswego School District 308 is investigating acts of vandalism that occurred at Oswego East High School Wednesday night, including racial slurs written on the school grounds.

Oswego East High School will be closed Monday, Aug. 18, because of flooding. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

Oswego East High School will be closed Monday because of flooding at the school following a drain pipe malfunction during severe storms that occurred over the weekend.

All students will participate in e-learning, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. Teachers will share instructions and assignments through Google Classroom, and attendance will be taken at each class.

E-learning will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The full schedule can be found at oehs.sd308.org/Our-School/Information/Schedule.

All athletics and activities scheduled to take place in person at the school are canceled. Only scheduled, off-campus matches/games will take place.

OswegoOswego School District 308Kendall CountyEducationLocal NewsKendall County Front Headlines
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Sandwich. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.