Kendall County’s pizza parlors serve up delights to devour

Deep-dish. Thin crust. Brick or wood-fire oven. No matter how you slice it, the Chicago area serves up many mouth watering options for pizza. Grab plenty of napkins as you eat your way through some of the best pizza places in Kendall County.

Rosati’s Pizza of Yorkville

1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville

www.myrosatis.com/yorkville

Rosati’s might be a national pizza chain but for 25 years it’s been a mainstay of the Yorkville community. Every Tuesday evening, trivia buffs come together for trivia night testing their knowledge over a couple slices of classic combo, Hawaiian pizza or whatever toppings fancy their taste buds. Contestants vie for prizes including a chance at the grand prize of pizza for a year. There’s also a full bar and gaming area featuring slot machines to keep folks entertained while they wait for their food.

Looking to get a taste of Chicago’s famous deep dish pizza? Save the drive into the city and savor the Chicago style pizza with its buttery crust filled with mozzarella and your choice of up to four toppings topped off with Rosati’s Chicago-style sauce much closer to home. Or try The Windy City pizza topped with gourmet Italian sausage, fresh garlic, onion and Rosati’s hot giardiniera. The newest addition to the menu is the arancini bites – rounded balls of cooked rice stuffed with Italian beef and giardiniera coated with breadcrumbs.

Suzy’s Bar & Grill's signature pies feature a little something for everyone. (Photo provided by Suzy's Bar & Grill )

Suzy’s Bar & Grill

4353 Tuma Road, Yorkville

www.suzysyorkville.com

If you enjoy live entertainment while noshing on pizza, Suzy’s Bar & Grill in Yorkville is the place to be. Check out the events calendar on the website for the lineup of upcoming live music nights. If trivia is more your speed, stop by on Monday evenings to test your knowledge for a chance to win a $50 cash prize. In the summer, Suzy’s hosts the longest running sand volleyball league in Kendall County.

When it’s time to settle in and eat, Suzy’s signature pies feature a little something for everyone. Some pizzas are an homage to other culinary treats like the taco pizza and bacon cheeseburger pizza. If you crave Italian beef sandwiches, try the Italian beef pizza topped with hot giardiniera and pre-cooked bacon. Classic styles like meat lovers and veggies pizzas round out the menu.

Uncle Lar’s Pizza

108 W. Main St., Plano

www.unclelarspizza.com

For more than 40 years, Uncle Lar’s Pizza has been dishing up its homemade pizzas. Founded by the late Larry and Norma Albright, Uncle Lar’s continues to be family owned and operated. In 2017, Selaine and the late Jerry Stegmann kept the tradition going using the same recipe passed down by the Albrights.

The specialty pizza menu features the Thunder pizza topped with Italian beef, garlic, onions, bacon and the signature thunder sauce – a mixture of red and barbecue sauces. Or try the Triple J – sausage, pepperoni and bacon. Double dough and gluten free crusts are available. For a pizza night at home, pick up a take-n-bake pizza.

Be sure to follow all three neighborhood pizzerias on Facebook for their latest specials.