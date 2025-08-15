Kendall County Now

Oswego Co-op’s Alli Wiertel fires record 59 at Whitetail Ridge: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego East first, Oswego second at Panther Stableford

Oswego Co-op sophomore Alli Wiertel

Oswego Co-op sophomore Alli Wiertel

By Joshua Welge

Girls Golf

Plainfield North Invitational

Oswego Co-op sophomore Alli Wiertel fired a course record 59 to take home medalist honors with a seven-shot win at the Plainfield North Invitational held at Whitetail Ridge. Wiertel had 10 birdies, seven of them coming on the back nine, and an eagle to finish at 11-under par.

Oswego Co-op shot a 302 as a team to take second to Lincoln-Way East (286). Kendall Grant shot a 77 to tie for 14th, Annabelle Wiliams an 82 and Giselle Resendez an 84.

Elaina Newman shot Yorkville’s low round of 90.

Boys Golf

Oswego Stableford

Oswego East shot a 294 for first place and Oswego a 300 for second at the Panther Stableford.

Oswego East’s Zach Johnson shot a 69 for second place individually, Oswego’s Declan Chavez a 70 to tie for third, Oswego East’s Jack Malm a 71 to tie for fifth and Oswego’s Carter Anderson a 73 to tie for eighth.

Sandwich Invitational

Morris was tournament champion with a 120 and Somonauk’s Alex Wold was the individual champion with a score of 36 in the event scored using the Stableford System that awards points to golfers based on how well they play.

Sandwich took sixth as a team with a score of 96. Kai Kern scored 34 points for second place individually and Nolan Oros 25 to finish tied for ninth.

Kendall CountyOswego East PrepsOswego PrepsSandwich PrepsGolfPremiumKendall County Front Headlines
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.