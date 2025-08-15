Oswego Co-op’s Alli Wiertel fires record 59 at Whitetail Ridge: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Golf

Plainfield North Invitational

Oswego Co-op sophomore Alli Wiertel fired a course record 59 to take home medalist honors with a seven-shot win at the Plainfield North Invitational held at Whitetail Ridge. Wiertel had 10 birdies, seven of them coming on the back nine, and an eagle to finish at 11-under par.

Oswego Co-op shot a 302 as a team to take second to Lincoln-Way East (286). Kendall Grant shot a 77 to tie for 14th, Annabelle Wiliams an 82 and Giselle Resendez an 84.

Elaina Newman shot Yorkville’s low round of 90.

Boys Golf

Oswego Stableford

Oswego East shot a 294 for first place and Oswego a 300 for second at the Panther Stableford.

Oswego East’s Zach Johnson shot a 69 for second place individually, Oswego’s Declan Chavez a 70 to tie for third, Oswego East’s Jack Malm a 71 to tie for fifth and Oswego’s Carter Anderson a 73 to tie for eighth.

Sandwich Invitational

Morris was tournament champion with a 120 and Somonauk’s Alex Wold was the individual champion with a score of 36 in the event scored using the Stableford System that awards points to golfers based on how well they play.

Sandwich took sixth as a team with a score of 96. Kai Kern scored 34 points for second place individually and Nolan Oros 25 to finish tied for ninth.