Learn the latest on Medicare coverage at Plano Library program

The Plano Public Library is local 5 W .North St. For program information and registration, call 630-552-2009.

Medicare 101 will be held 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. or 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18.

Cindy Fields will give an overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare Supplement and Advantage Plans and help determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Registration is required.

The Plano Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday– Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.