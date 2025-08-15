Kendall County Now

Learn the latest on Medicare coverage at Plano Library program

A UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card.

A UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card. (AP photo/Jenny Kane)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Plano Public Library is local 5 W .North St. For program information and registration, call 630-552-2009.

Medicare 101 will be held 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. or 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18.

Cindy Fields will give an overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare Supplement and Advantage Plans and help determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Registration is required.

The Plano Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday– Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

PlanoLibrary programsMedicareInsuranceHealth CareKendall CountyKendall County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois