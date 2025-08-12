Plans for 320-unit housing development near Oswego moving foward

The Drake Group wants to build 120 single-family houses and 200 townhouses as part of its Polo Crossing development on approximately 80 acres south of the intersection of Secretariat Lane and Wolf’s Crossing Road. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Plans for a 320-unit housing development on land at Secretariat Lane and Wolf’s Crossing Road that would be annexed to Oswego continue to move forward.

The property is located in unincorporated Kendall County and is zoned for agriculture use. At their Aug. 7 meeting, Oswego planning and zoning commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the plans upon rezoning and annexation of the land by the village.

Village trustees will now review the plans. The Drake Group wants to build 120 single-family houses and 200 townhouses as part of its Polo Crossing development on approximately 80 acres south of the intersection of Secretariat Lane and Wolf’s Crossing Road.

The Drake Group previously proposed building 345 housing units – 126 single-family houses and 219 townhouses – on the land. At the time, some planning and zoning commissioners as well as village trustees had suggested that the number of units be reduced.

Carrie Hansen, director of planning and government services for Oswego-based Schoppe Design Associates, told commissioners the revised proposal reflects a “better overall plan” than the previous proposal.

“We think this is a softer design than the original layout,” Hansen said. “The integrated neighborhoods and street network create a more cohesive community with multiple housing choices...We have less units in a slightly larger area for the townhomes, so that makes it feel less dense than the previous plan we presented.”

Hansen said there is a growing demand for townhouses in the region. The 200 townhouses in the development would be spread across 45 buildings.

Two different types of single-family units are being proposed. That would include 86 traditional single unit units that would be 8,400 square feet in size and 34 middle market single units that would be 5,400 square feet in size.

“The middle-market single-unit homes are proposed generally between the townhomes and the traditional single-unit homes, serving as a transition between the two products,” Oswego assistant development services director Rachel Riemenschneider told commissioners.

The plans also include an approximately 3,000-square-foot clubhouse and pool near the subdivision’s entrance as well as a four-acre park that will be maintained by the Oswegoland Park District.

Commissioner David Rood liked the look of the project.

“I think this is a superior looking product,” he said. “You thought about a lot of things. You came back to this board taking those recommendations in hand.”

Resident Cheryl Todd, who lives near the proposed development, voiced concerns the proposed development would increase flooding problems in the area as well as traffic congestion.

“We’re concerned about the flooding because it has really affected our land,” Todd said.

She also said Wolf’s Crossing needs to be widened “before we add more people and more cars.”

As part of the project, four detention ponds would be installed.

“The provided stormwater facilities will not only accommodate the proposed development, but also take on stormwater from the future expanded Wolf’s Crossing roadway,” Riemenschneider said.

Development of the property will include the dedication of the right-of-way necessary for the Wolf’s Crossing road widening project.

“That’s allowing us to do the widening that’s needed because of the development,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Charlie Pajor said. “Without the development, we don’t have the funds to widen the road.”

The development is expected to pay more than $5 million in land/cash contributions and impact fees to Oswego government bodies. That includes the four-acre park contribution and $1.6 million in water connection fees for the Lake Michigan water project.

Oswego is collaborating with Yorkville and Montgomery to bring Lake Michigan water to the three communities

In addition, The Drake Group will donate almost five acres of land to Oswego School District 308 as part of its land/cash donation.