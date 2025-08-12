Grand marshal named for Montgomery Fest parade this weekend

Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley (right) with Jim Pilmer, grand marshal of the 2025 Montgomery Fest parade. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

Jim Pilmer will serve as grand marshal of the Montgomery Fest Parade on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Pilmer is a longtime public servant and former executive director of the Fox Valley Park District.

Pilmer, who retired in December 2023 after leading the FVPD since 2015, has deep ties to Montgomery. On his first day as executive director, his first meeting was with Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley to discuss the district’s role in the village, according to a news release from the village.

“People often think Fox Valley Park District is just Aurora, but the volume of what FVPD does in Montgomery is massive, especially with the Stuart Sports Complex located here,” Pilmer said.

Fox Valley is one of Illinois’ largest park districts — spanning Aurora, North Aurora and Montgomery. Pilmer led the district through years of growth and investment in recreation, open space and quality of life, according to the release.

His connection to Montgomery dates back to 1983, when he volunteered at the village’s first Carp Derby.

He later championed the renovation of Montgomery Park through an intergovernmental agreement that allowed the village to manage improvements while the FVPD retained ownership, according to the release.

As grand marshal, Pilmer will lead the parade south on Main Street, east on Jefferson and north on River Street, ending at the grandstand in front of Village Hall, 200 N. River St. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Main Street and Mill Street.

Montgomery Fest will take place Aug. 15-17. More information is available at montgomeryil.org.