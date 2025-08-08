Woodie’s Wings to open by end of summer in Oswego

Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings will be part of the offerings at the convenience store at Gas N Wash which recently opened on about 10 acres at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads. (Eric Schelkopf)

By the end of the summer, those stopping at the newly opened Gas N Wash at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads in Oswego will also be able to munch on award-winning chicken wings.

Woodie’s Wings has announced that it will open by late summer in the convenience store at the Gas N Wash at 1060 Orchard Road. Woodie’s Wings will be joined by the first Scooter’s Coffee in the village.

As Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru only coffee franchise, people will be able to get their beverage of choice via a drive-thru window on the north side of the building.

Woodie’s Wings is a quick service spin-off of Woodie’s Flat in Chicago that sells wings, beef fat fries, chicken sandwiches, pretzels, milkshakes and other items.

“It’s the perfect spot to reach people who are on their way to anywhere,” Tim Toomey, vice president of marketing for Big Onion Hospitality, said in a news release in talking about the decision to be part of the gas station’s offerings.

“Whether you’re grabbing gas on the way home from work before Monday Night Football kicks off or enough carryout for an entire Little League team or family picnic, Woodie’s Wings is a fun, satisfying bite to grab. Eat it in the car, or take it to where you’re going and pass them around,” Tooney said.

The chicken wings are made with care. They are double-smoked and fried as part of a process that takes 36 hours from start to finish, according to the release.

Woodie’s Flat is a multi-year winner of the People’s Choice Award at Chicago’s largest wing festival, WingOut. Woodie’s Wings also will be opening at a Gas N Wash in Wheeling.

“Our wings aren’t your typical commodity chicken, deep-fried and tossed in a greasy bag,” Jim Heflin, corporate executive chef for Big Onion Hospitality, said in the release. “We source chicken from reputable distributors to provide a high-quality experience with every bite, made even better with our house-made sauces.”

Woodie’s Wings will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can order takeout or have it delivered through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

More information about Woodie’s Wings is available at its website, woodieswings.com.