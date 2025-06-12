Scooter’s Coffee to open soon as part of new Gas N Wash in Oswego

Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings will be part of the offerings at the convenience store at Gas N Wash which recently opened on about 10 acres at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads. (Eric Schelkopf)

Customers looking for more than gas or a car wash at the newly opened Gas N Wash at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads in Oswego will soon be able to also gulp down some coffee and munch on fried chicken wings while they are there.

This will be the first Scooter’s Coffee in the village. As Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-through only coffee franchise, people will be able to get their cup of joe via a drive-thru window on the north side of the building.

Scooter’s Coffee only roasts from the top 10% of specialty coffee beans in the world, according to its website.

Woodie’s Wings is a quick service spin-off of Woodie’s Flat in Chicago that sells wings, beef fat fries, chicken sandwiches, pretzels, milkshakes and other items.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman is especially looking forward to Scooter’s opening.

“I’m a coffee fanatic, so in my mind, the more coffee, the better,” he said. “I’m a coffee junkie.”

In approving the plans for Gas N Wash last year, village trustees approved placing conditions on the gas station and car wash in response to noise and traffic concerns voiced by nearby residents.

Those conditions include requiring Gas N Wash to shut off the diesel fuel pumps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and to have the car wash only operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The business also will have to install No Truck Parking signs.

The convenience store and gas pumps will be open 24/7. Gas N Wash also has agreed to make a $100,000 payment to the village as part of a road maintenance/improvement account for Mill Road.

“The village would have core samples taken of the road to determine if it has the weight capacity to handle larger semi-tractor trailers,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said. “If it does not, then the petitioner would agree to help upgrade that road so it is able to handle those higher weight trucks.”