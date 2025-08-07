Plano police execute search warrant in Lakewood Springs

The Plano Police say there are no public safety concerns following a search warrant investigation early this morning in the Lakewood Springs Club subdivision in Plano in Kendall County.

Plano Police Department officers arrived on scene in the 1900 block of Pauline Place at 4:45 a.m. this morning. They were assisted on scene by the Kendall County Special Response Team and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

“Right now it’s still an ongoing investigation, nobody is out in the area anymore and there’s no safety concerns at this point,” Plano Police Chief Norman Allison said when reached for comment.

Allison said because the investigation remains ongoing, further information, including the nature of the investigation, will be released at a later date. The department has not said if any individual was charged or taken into custody.

Whenever a search warrant is conducted, officials may need to process collected evidence or bring forward formal charges depending on the individual circumstances of the investigation.

Allison said the department’s officers began dispersing the scene around 7 a.m.