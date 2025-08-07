Plano police celebrate National Night Out with fun games for the community

Plano Police Officer Vince Ochoa and Plano Police Department record clerk Yvonne Hill gather during the National Night Out event in Yorkville on Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo Provided by the Plano Police Department)

In a night of fun collaboration with the community, the Plano Police Department partnered with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for the National Night Out on Aug. 5 in Yorkville.

During the evening’s festivities outside the sheriff’s office department, officers chatted with members of the community while children played games.

Plano Police Officer Vince Ochoa, Plano Police Chief Norman Allison, Plano Police Deputy Chief Gene Morton and Plano Police Department records clerk Yvonne Hill greet members of the community at the National Night Out event in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Plano Police Department)

Every year, National Night Out is designed to bring together residents and local law enforcement that serve them in a community event that fosters deeper understanding.

“There were so many activities to bring out kids and adults,” Plano Police Chief Norman Allison said. “The 50/50 and raffle proceeds went to sponsor the Kendall County Crimestoppers.”

The Plano Police Department partnered with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for the National Night Out on Aug. 5 in Yorkville. The event featured a cruise night. (Eric Schelkopf)

The events included a cruise night, touch-a-truck, a dunk tank, safety demos, live music and food trucks.