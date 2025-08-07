Hiring now open for Yorkville special census jobs

Yorkville is undergoing a special census to officially record the large population growth the community has experienced, mostly from new housing. Pictured, new homes have been built in the Raintree Village subdivision since the last census in 2020. (Lucas Robinson)

Yorkville is holding a special census to officially document the community’s population growth, an action that could potentially generate more than $1 million extra annually for the city.

Helping out with the survey can put some extra money directly into residents’ pockets as well.

Positions are available for temporary work as field representatives, field manager and supervisors and clerical staff through the U.S. Bureau Special Census.

Field representatives visit households and collect a few facts about each member, including their name, age and relationship to the householder.

Field managers earn $28.50 per hour, field representatives earn $22.50 per hour, field supervisors earn $26 per hour and clerks earn $22.50 per hour. All positions include paid training.

To apply for a temporary Census position, applicants must visit the U.S. Census website.

- Field manager: usajobs.gov/job/839220900

- Field representative: usajobs.gov/job/839220700

- Field supervisor: usajobs.gov/job/839220800

- Clerk: usajobs.gov/job/839220600

Added tax revenue and more

Yorkville has seen significant growth since the last census in 2020, with more than 1,500 new residential permits issued. City officials believe the current population increased by 4,199 people, bringing the total to 25,732 residents.

If this proves true, the city will generate an additional $1,050,000 annually because the town receives $250 a year per resident in state tax disbursements.

“The major benefit is it will enable Yorkville to receive an increased amount of state revenue,” city officials said in a release. “The city receives a portion of the state income tax and motor fuel tax based on our population. Additional funding will help the city to continue to provide essential services and improve the quality of life for residents.”

Yorkville’s special census was initially placed on hold during a federal Hiring Freeze Executive Order issued by the Trump Administration. The Census Bureau alerted the city in June that the city is receiving a waiver to enable the hiring of surveyors.

With the census workers first going door to door this November, the city is tentatively expecting to see the first extra million dollars in April 2026.

Besides the extra annual tax revenues, city officials are willing to pay the up-front costs for the survey because the higher population may finally qualify the city for home rule status.

Towns qualify for the status once the Illinois Secretary of State certifies the community has a population over 25,000.

Home rule status enables communities to perform city governance with broader authority without having to seek approval from state officials.

City staff can move more quickly to explore solutions for local issues through implementation of new policies, establishing new regulations, and creating new taxes.

Online responses for the special census will begin as early as October.