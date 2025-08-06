Oswego’s Little White School Museum announces new Friday hours

The Little White School Museum in Oswego has announced new hours aimed at better serving visitors.

Starting immediately, the museum’s Friday hours have been changed to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 72 Polk St.

The schedule for the museum’s other days of operation remain unchanged – 4 to 9 p.m. Monday; 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The museum is closed to visitors Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Their research and archives area is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Admission is free, although donations are gratefully accepted.

The museum is a partnership between the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District, exhibits in the museum gallery tell the story of the Oswego area from prehistoric times to recent years.

For more information about the museum, visit their web page at www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, email them at director@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or call 630-554-2999.