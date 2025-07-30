12 injured when car crashes into Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego

Twelve people were injured after a car drove into a Portillo’s restaurant at 2810 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Busch)

Twelve people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a car drove into a Portillo’s restaurant at 2810 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego.

Seven were taken to a hospital, according to the Oswego Police Department’s Facebook page. Five other people were treated at the scene and released.

At this time, police believe it is an accident.

“As this is still an active investigation, information is subject to change,” according to the post. “We continue to ask the public to avoid the area. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”