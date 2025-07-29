Kendall County reports first West Nile virus mosquito samples

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Mosquito batches collected recently in Oswego have been confirmed as the first West Nile virus positive samples in Kendall County.

“Although no human cases of West Nile virus have been identified in Kendall County this year, the positive test results indicate that the virus is in our backyards and ” the Kendall County Health Department said in a news release.

As the department noted, positive mosquito batches have also been found in several other neighboring counties, including DuPage, Kane, Grundy, LaSalle and Will counties as well as in counties in central and southern Illinois.

According to the Kendall County Health Department, the risk of West Nile virus is greatest when the weather is hot and dry.

“The risk diminishes after the first hard frost in the fall,” the department said in the release.

Health department officials said the best way for residents to prevent West Nile virus or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around their home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

The Kendall County Health Department recommends the following precautions:

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other containers. Sources that cannot be eliminated, such as birdbaths, should be flushed weekly.

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt and apply insect repellent that includes DEET.

• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut if not screened, especially at night.

Additional information on West Nile Virus and West Nile virus surveillance can be obtained by calling the Environmental Health Unit at the Kendall County Health Department, 630- 553-9100.

For more information, go to the health department’s West Nile web site at kendallhealth.org/environmentalhealth/west-nile-and-mosquitoes.