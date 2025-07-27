Plans underway for Montgomery Fest, village posts lineup

A group of girls enjoy a carnival ride during the 83rd Montgomery Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Montgomery Fest brings together neighbors, friends, and families to enjoy a weekend of old-fashioned summer fun.

The annual three-day event will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 15-17.

The festival offers various activities and events, including live entertainment, a carnival, food vendors, a beer tent, a parade, a car show, and a carp fishing derby. It is topped off with a spectacular fireworks show across the river, according to the village’s website.

Montgomery Fest Fair goers relax on the lawn and watch the crowds pack the amusements during the 83rd Montgomery Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Here is the daily lineup of activities:

Friday, Aug. 15

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

On Stage

4:30-5 p.m. | Ballet Folklorico Yetlanezi Dance Group

5:30 p.m., resentation of Colors by the Montgomery-Countryside Fire District Honor Guard

5:30-7:30 p.m., Soul Sacrifice

8-10 p.m., Sonora Dinamita

Other activities

5 to 10 p.m., Beer Tent

5 to 10 p.m., Carnival

5 to 10 p.m., Food Vendors

5 to 10 p.m., Free shuttle service. The last shuttle leaves the park shortly after the entertainment ends at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

On the Family Fest Stage

10:15-11 a.m., Miss Jamie’s Farm Music Show for ages 0-8

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Scribblemonster children’s entertainment

12:45-2 p.m., Dave’s Traveling World of Reptiles, interactive reptile show

On the Main Stage

10-10:30 a.m., Simply Destinee Dance Group 10:45-11:15 a.m.. Stephanie’s Academy of Dance and Special Stars Inc. Dance Groups

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Mr. Freeze of FermiLab, live science demonstration

12:30-2:30 p.m., Family Trivia in the Park

3-5 p.m., The Throwbacks

5:30-7:30 p.m., Planet Groove

8-10, p.m., 52nd Street - The Music of Billy Joel

Family Fun Activities

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Family Fest on River Street

10 a.m. -12 p.m., Chalk with a Cop

10 a.m. -7 p.m., Craft fair and market

10:30 a..m -4:30 p.m., Car Show at Austin Park

Sunday, Aug. 17

On Stage

10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., Good Clean Fun

2-4 p.m., Evil Burrito

4:30-6:30 p.m., Kovacs & Company

7-9 p.m., Semple

Family Fun Activities