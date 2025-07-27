July 30, 2025
Plans underway for Montgomery Fest, village posts lineup

By Judy Harvey
A group of girls enjoy a carnival ride during the 83rd Montgomery Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Montgomery Fest brings together neighbors, friends, and families to enjoy a weekend of old-fashioned summer fun.

The annual three-day event will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 15-17.

The festival offers various activities and events, including live entertainment, a carnival, food vendors, a beer tent, a parade, a car show, and a carp fishing derby. It is topped off with a spectacular fireworks show across the river, according to the village’s website.

Montgomery Fest Fair goers relax on the lawn and watch the crowds pack the amusements during the 83rd Montgomery Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Here is the daily lineup of activities:

Friday, Aug. 15

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

On Stage

  • 4:30-5 p.m. | Ballet Folklorico Yetlanezi Dance Group
  • 5:30 p.m., resentation of Colors by the Montgomery-Countryside Fire District Honor Guard
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Soul Sacrifice
  • 8-10 p.m., Sonora Dinamita

Other activities

  • 5 to 10 p.m., Beer Tent
  • 5 to 10 p.m., Carnival
  • 5 to 10 p.m., Food Vendors
  • 5 to 10 p.m., Free shuttle service. The last shuttle leaves the park shortly after the entertainment ends at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

On the Family Fest Stage

  • 10:15-11 a.m., Miss Jamie’s Farm Music Show for ages 0-8
  • 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Scribblemonster children’s entertainment
  • 12:45-2 p.m., Dave’s Traveling World of Reptiles, interactive reptile show

On the Main Stage

  • 10-10:30 a.m., Simply Destinee Dance Group 10:45-11:15 a.m.. Stephanie’s Academy of Dance and Special Stars Inc. Dance Groups
  • 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Mr. Freeze of FermiLab, live science demonstration
  • 12:30-2:30 p.m., Family Trivia in the Park
  • 3-5 p.m., The Throwbacks
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Planet Groove
  • 8-10, p.m., 52nd Street - The Music of Billy Joel

Family Fun Activities

  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Family Fest on River Street
  • 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Chalk with a Cop
  • 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Craft fair and market
  • 10:30 a..m -4:30 p.m., Car Show at Austin Park

Sunday, Aug. 17

On Stage

  • 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., Good Clean Fun
  • 2-4 p.m., Evil Burrito
  • 4:30-6:30 p.m., Kovacs & Company
  • 7-9 p.m., Semple

Family Fun Activities

  • 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carp fishing derby, all ages welcome (Register onsite between 6 to 10 a..m near the Mill Street Bridge)
  • 9 -10 a.m., Church in the Park with New Life Montgomery
  • 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Historic Settler’s Cottage open for tours, 200 N. River St.
  • 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Craft fair and market vendors
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sponsor expo
  • 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Food vendors
  • 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Beer tent
  • 1-9 p.m., Carnival
  • 1 p.m., Parade steps off
  • 9 p.m.,Fireworks
  • Free shuttle service runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.