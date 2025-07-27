Plans underway for Montgomery Fest, village posts lineup

Montgomery Fest brings together neighbors, friends, and families to enjoy a weekend of old-fashioned summer fun.
The annual three-day event will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 15-17.
The festival offers various activities and events, including live entertainment, a carnival, food vendors, a beer tent, a parade, a car show, and a carp fishing derby. It is topped off with a spectacular fireworks show across the river, according to the village’s website.
Here is the daily lineup of activities:
Friday, Aug. 15
Open 5 to 10 p.m.
On Stage
- 4:30-5 p.m. | Ballet Folklorico Yetlanezi Dance Group
- 5:30 p.m., resentation of Colors by the Montgomery-Countryside Fire District Honor Guard
- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Soul Sacrifice
- 8-10 p.m., Sonora Dinamita
Other activities
- 5 to 10 p.m., Beer Tent
- 5 to 10 p.m., Carnival
- 5 to 10 p.m., Food Vendors
- 5 to 10 p.m., Free shuttle service. The last shuttle leaves the park shortly after the entertainment ends at 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 16
On the Family Fest Stage
- 10:15-11 a.m., Miss Jamie’s Farm Music Show for ages 0-8
- 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Scribblemonster children’s entertainment
- 12:45-2 p.m., Dave’s Traveling World of Reptiles, interactive reptile show
On the Main Stage
- 10-10:30 a.m., Simply Destinee Dance Group 10:45-11:15 a.m.. Stephanie’s Academy of Dance and Special Stars Inc. Dance Groups
- 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Mr. Freeze of FermiLab, live science demonstration
- 12:30-2:30 p.m., Family Trivia in the Park
- 3-5 p.m., The Throwbacks
- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Planet Groove
- 8-10, p.m., 52nd Street - The Music of Billy Joel
Family Fun Activities
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Family Fest on River Street
- 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Chalk with a Cop
- 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Craft fair and market
- 10:30 a..m -4:30 p.m., Car Show at Austin Park
Sunday, Aug. 17
On Stage
- 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., Good Clean Fun
- 2-4 p.m., Evil Burrito
- 4:30-6:30 p.m., Kovacs & Company
- 7-9 p.m., Semple
Family Fun Activities
- 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carp fishing derby, all ages welcome (Register onsite between 6 to 10 a..m near the Mill Street Bridge)
- 9 -10 a.m., Church in the Park with New Life Montgomery
- 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Historic Settler’s Cottage open for tours, 200 N. River St.
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Craft fair and market vendors
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sponsor expo
- 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Food vendors
- 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Beer tent
- 1-9 p.m., Carnival
- 1 p.m., Parade steps off
- 9 p.m.,Fireworks
- Free shuttle service runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.