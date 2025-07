The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce and Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new Grundy-Kendall Regional Office of Education location in Yorkville on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce a)

The Grundy-Kendall Regional Office of Education recently opened a new office in Yorkville

Friends, family, and members of the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce and Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce business communities joined in ribbon cutting on July 22 for the office at at 109 W. Ridge St.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious selection of refreshments and a casual meet and greet with Regional Superintendent Meghan Martin.