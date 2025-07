Plano Mayor Mike Rennels (from left), Doug Clevenger, Bob Mauer, Bruce Littlebrant, Cliff Oleson, and Plano Police Department Chief Norm Allison at the Independence Day fireworks on Friday, July 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Members from Open Roads ABATE assisted the city of Plano and the Plano Police Department during the Independence Day fireworks display.

The program was held on Friday, July 6 at Plano High School.

Members assisted directing traffic and parking cars at the school.