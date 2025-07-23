Another data center proposal sprouts in Yorkville, potentially altering landscape

Yorkville City Hall building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive is seen here on Nov. 7, 2022 (Mark Foster)

As the city votes on the 1,037-acre Project Cardinal data center, despite several neighboring residents voicing their concerns at city meetings, plans for another data center have sprouted in Yorkville’s agriculture fields.

A 130-acre data center campus, dubbed the “Meyer” data center, is being proposed south of Corneils Road and east of Beecher Road. The petitioner, Matt Gilbert, filed an application with the city requesting approval for rezoning the land from multi-family residence to manufacturing.

The project is part of the city’s overall plan to develop around 3,000 acres of farmland into data center campuses to rake in substantial tax revenues for the city.

While residents have acknowledged the developments can provide extra revenue for the city’s coffers without increasing the population, several have said they do not want to live in a manufacturing hub.

The Meyer data center proposal spans three separate parcels making up the 130-acre property.

The first public hearing is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, at City Hall.

In the meantime, any residents with questions can contact the Community Development Department at 630-553-8555 to request speaking with the project’s management team.