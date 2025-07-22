Oberweis and Red Cross team up for blood drive and fundraiser

The American Red Cross has announced a partnership with Oberweis for a community blood drive titled “Give a Pint, Get a Pint.”
A blood drive will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Oswego Library’s Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive.
Donors will receive a free pint of Oberweis ice cream and a complimentary kid’s scoop on-site after donating to boost their blood sugar.
To schedule a donation, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code OBERWEIS.
A fundraiser will be held as part of the event on Friday and Saturday at the following Oberweis locations:
- Oswego - 2274 U.S. Route 30 Suite C
- Naperville North - 760 N. IL Route 59 Suite 120
- Naperville South - 2879 95th St. Suite 155
- Bolingbrook - 230 N. Weber Road
Oberweis guests who mention the Red Cross at checkout will have 20 percent of their subtotal donated to the fundraiser.