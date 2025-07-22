Oberweis and Red Cross team up for blood drive and fundraiser

The American Red Cross has announced a partnership with Oberweis for a community blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Oswego Library titled “Give a Pint, Get a Pint.” (Image provided by American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross has announced a partnership with Oberweis for a community blood drive titled “Give a Pint, Get a Pint.”

A blood drive will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Oswego Library’s Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive.

Donors will receive a free pint of Oberweis ice cream and a complimentary kid’s scoop on-site after donating to boost their blood sugar.

To schedule a donation, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code OBERWEIS.

A fundraiser will be held as part of the event on Friday and Saturday at the following Oberweis locations:

Oswego - 2274 U.S. Route 30 Suite C

Naperville North - 760 N. IL Route 59 Suite 120

Naperville South - 2879 95th St. Suite 155

Bolingbrook - 230 N. Weber Road

Oberweis guests who mention the Red Cross at checkout will have 20 percent of their subtotal donated to the fundraiser.