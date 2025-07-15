Montgomery offers free Concert in the Park

The Village of Montgomery invites the public to its first Concert in the Park event of 2025, featuring party band Disco Circus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River Street. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Montgomery invites the public to the first concert in the park of the year at Montgomery Park on Thursday, featuring the high-energy party band Disco Circus.

This free community event features live music, food, and family-friendly activities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets to enjoy the performance in comfort. The park will open at 5:30 p.m., with plenty of space and shade for guests to set up “Ravinia-style” and enjoy the planned activities before and during the live entertainment, according to a news release from the village.

A lineup of food trucks will be on hand before the music starts, including Grumpy Gaucho, Strawberries BBQ and The Sippin’ Shack. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Shakeburgers will also be on site, distributing free custard during its “Custard with the Cops” event.

Custard with the Cops” is an opportunity to meet Montgomery police officers in a relaxed, family-friendly environment, according to a release.

A face-painter will also be available throughout the evening.