Students invited to attend Oswego Junior Public Safety Academy

The Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department offer the Oswego Junior Public Safety Academy July 21-25, 2025. (Provided by Oswego Fire Protection District)

The Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department invite Community Unit School District 308 junior high students to a glimpse into the life of a firefighter and police officer.

This year’s recruit class will be held July 21 through 25.

The academy is open to 20 junior high school-age students, according to a news release from the village.

The recruits’ training will be split between the fire and police departments. On the fire side, the recruits learn forcible entry techniques, hose line and nozzle management skills, and even conduct search and rescue drills, according to the village.

On the police side, the recruits learn valuable lessons on daily officer activities such as patrolling, traffic stops, car accident investigations and a K-9 demonstration during training, according to the village.

The academy is free of charge with snacks and drink provided each day. The academy concludes with a lunch and graduation ceremony for the recruits on Friday, according to the village.

For more information and application details, contact the Oswego Police Department lobby or visit the Village of Oswego website.