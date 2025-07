Friends, family and members of the Yorkville Area and Oswego Area chambers of commerce welcomed Colin Powers of Wela Financial with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 25, 2025. (Photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Friends, family and members of the Yorkville Area and Oswego Area chambers of commerce welcomed Colin Powers of Wela Financial with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Attendees enjoyed an open house with refreshments at Powers’ new office space at 1419 Cannonball Trail in Yorkville.