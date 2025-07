Lunch Bunch is one of Yorkville Public Library's longest-running and most engaging book clubs. (Timothy Baran)

The Yorkville Public Library holds a noon Lunch Bunch book club.

Lunch Bunch meets at noon Wednesday, July 9. The Lunch Bunch is one of library’s longest-running and most engaging book clubs.

Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance and best-sellers. Bring a lunch and join a lively discussion about great books on the second Wednesday of each month.

The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.