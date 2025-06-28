Candy Cloud to hold grand opening Wednesday at new Oswego store

Candy Cloud will have its grand opening from noon to 10 p.m. July 2. It is located at 2832 Route 34, Oswego, next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill. (Eric Schelkopf)

For those looking for new beverage options that include a cookie butter shake and fresh-squeezed lemonade with strawberry purée, a new store opening in Oswego is sure to fulfill your taste buds.

Candy Cloud will have its grand opening from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 2. It is located at 2832 Route 34, Oswego, next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

The first 50 customers will receive $10 in Candy Cloud Cash for their next visit.

“They do a lot of kind of unique drinks,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said in talking about the new store.

That includes such shake flavors as cookie butter shake and strawberry crunch cake along with a variety of frappes, teas and specialty drinks.

Candy Cloud recently opened a store in DeKalb. Candy Cloud founders Alex and Paityn Edwards started the company in 2019 with a small cotton candy cart and opened their first store a few years later.

Candy Cloud’s coffee is crafted using its signature Candy Cloud bean, which is roasted in Rockford by Fire Department Coffee.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill opened in August 2024. The restaurant chain is known for its commitment to health and well-being. Along with using only fresh ingredients, all of its food options are gluten free.