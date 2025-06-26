Newark's Eastin McBroom (24) pitches during a May 2025 game with Somonauk. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here is the 2025 Record Newspapers All-Area baseball team.

Yorkville's Kal Arntzen

Kal Arntzen, Yorkville, junior, left fielder: All-conference pick in the Southwest Prairie Conference batted .287 with a .434 on-base percentage and .916 OPS, with 25 hits, eight doubles, three homers, 25 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

Sandwich junior Jeffrey Ashley

Jeffrey Ashley, Sandwich, junior, catcher: All-conference pick in the Kishwaukee River batted .400 with a .592 on-base percentage with four doubles and three triples, and scored 57 runs.

Sandwich junior Braden Behringer

Braden Behringer, Sandwich, junior, pitcher/shortstop: Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year. Behringer batted .410 with a .520 on-base percentage, with nine doubles, three triples, two homers and 40 RBIs while striking out just nine times. On the mound posted a 6-1 record with a 2.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts.

Parkview Christian's Matthew Busch

Matthew Busch, Parkview Christian, junior: Busch batted .388 with a 1.133 OPS, with 26 hits, four doubles, two triples, four homers, 23 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

Yorkville's Justin Giese

Justin Giese, Yorkville, junior, second base: All-conference pick in the Southwest Prairie Conference batted .386 with a .908 OPS, with 39 hits, four doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Yorkville Christian senior Nolan Hooper

Nolan Hooper, Yorkville Christian, senior, pitcher: Lewis University commit posted 5-3 record with a 2.5 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 51⅓ innings.

Oswego senior Dylan King

Dylan King, Oswego, senior, first base: All-conference pick in the Southwest Prairie Conference batted .360 with a .932 OPS, and four homers, 29 hits, nine doubles, 29 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Newark's Eastin McBroom (Provided by Newark High School)

Eastin McBroom, Newark, freshman, pitcher: McBroom had sensational freshman season in leading Newark to a share of the Little Ten Conference title. McBroom posted a 6-1 record with a 0.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 51⅓ innings. Clinched share of Little Ten with a complete-game shutout against Somonauk.

Sandwich junior Nick Michalek

Nick Michalek, Sandwich, junior, pitcher/infielder: All-conference pick in the Kishwaukee River Conference batted .307 with a .457 on-base percentage, and two doubles, two triples and 39 runs scored. On the mound posted a 6-2 record with a 3.52 ERA and 60 strikeouts.

Plano junior Jason Phillips

Jason Phillips, Plano, junior, pitcher/shortstop: All-conference pick in the Kishwaukee River and an Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State pick. Phillips batted .474 with a .557 on-base percentage, with 45 hits, 12 doubles, a school record seven triples, two homers and 29 RBIs. On the mound posted a 3.97 ERA and struck out 78 over 49⅓ innings.

Yorkville Christian senior Reese Seng

Reese Seng, Yorkville Christian, senior, shortstop: Program’s career hits leader batted .405 with 31 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

Oswego East sophomore Jacsen Tucker

Jacsen Tucker, Oswego East, sophomore, shortstop: All-conference pick in the Southwest Prairie Conference and one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2026. Tucker batted .320 with a 1.042 OPS, and 32 hits, six doubles, five triples, four homers, 31 RBIs and 28 runs scored with 17 stolen bases.

Yorkville junior Jailen Veliz

Jailen Veliz, Yorkville, junior, shortstop: Veliz missed the last third of the season with a knee injury, but was the Foxes’ best player when healthy. Veliz batted .328 in 20 games with a .984 OPS, 19 hits, five doubles, three triples, 10 RBIs, 16 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

Oswego East junior Devin Wheaton

Devin Wheaton, Oswego East, junior: All-conference pick in the Southwest Prairie Conference batted .350 with an .849 OPS, 28 hits, five doubles, 11 RBIs, 19 runs scored along with nine stolen bases.

Honorable Mention

Dominic Battista, Oswego East, junior; Bodhi Harrison, Yorkville, senior; Landon Malkowski, Parkview Christian, junior; Preston Regnier, Yorkville, senior, pitcher; Griffin Somlock, Sandwich, junior.