Yorkville Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses with ribbon cutting

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated three local businesses with ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

On Thursday, May 29, the Oswego Area and Yorkville Area chambers of commerce, friends and family joined Beauty Above Most, 2685 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego, for a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees enjoyed an open house with refreshments and raffles.

On Thursday, June 5, community members and the Yorkville, Grundy County, Plano and Sandwich chambers of commerce celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Newark Place. Charlene Sligting cut the ribbon at the new rental space at 101 S. Ottawa Road in Newark.

On Wednesday, June 11, friends, family and members of the chamber of commerce joined Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, to celebrate its park enhancements. Atendees enjoyed an open house with refreshments, tours of park enhancements and a raffle drawing.