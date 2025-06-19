Yorkville coach named Kendall County Citizen of the Year

Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, left, presents Dr. Jeff Schutt, right, with the Kendall County Citizen of the Year award during the June 17 Kendall County Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Dr. Jeff Schutt attended the Kendall County Board meeting on June 17 thinking the board was going to recognize the Yorkville Christian High School girls basketball team for winning its first regional title in February.

Instead, the board named Schutt – who is the head varsity girls basketball coach at Yorkville Christian High School – Kendall County Citizen of the Year.

“While they do deserve a round of applause, we are here for Jeff,” said Kendall County Judge John McAdams, who has coached with Schutt.

Kendall County Judge John McAdams, left, was part of a ceremony that honored Dr. Jeff Schutt. (Eric Schelkopf)

Schutt recently was named District 9 Girls Basketball 1A Coach of the year 2025. He also is head coach of boys and girls track at Yorkville Christian High School.

He has deep ties to the school.

Schutt has served as a founding board member of Yorkville Christian School since its inception in 2014. He also has coached at other schools in the area, including Newark Community High School and Aurora Christian High School.

I am just very surprised, humbled and deeply honored. So thank you all.” — Dr. Jeff Schutt, Yorkville Christian High School girls basketball

McAdams noted that Schutt remains humble, despite his accomplishments.

“For me personally, the thing that I appreciated the most was the way he is a coach to the girls in a godly manner,” McAdams said.

The resolution honoring Schutt as Kendall County Citizen of the Year notes that he has dedicated “more than 20 years to coaching high school teams, instilling discipline, teamwork and perseverance in student-athletes.”

“Jeff’s commitment to excellence has contributed to the success of his teams and the broader school communities of Newark Community High School, Yorkville Christian High School and Aurora Christian High School,” the resolution states.

Kendall County Board member Jason Peterson, who read the resolution at the meeting, said he had the honor of recently watching Schutt coach some kids.

“It’s just really cool to see all that you can do and what you’re doing for the community,” Peterson said. “Thank you so much. It is very well-deserved.”

Schutt, who is a chiropractor, is the owner and president of Schutt Performance and Fitness Training.

“I just appreciate all the kind words,” he said in response. “It means a lot. I am just very surprised, humbled and deeply honored. So thank you all.”

Dr. Jeff Schutt speaks after being named the Kendall County Citizen of the Year during the June 17 Kendall County Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Being presented with the award took him by surprise.

“I thought something was odd when my oldest son was here,” Schutt said.

In his capacity as a coach, he tries to tailor a sport to the the personality of a child.

“Everybody beats to a different drum,” Schutt said. “Everybody has their own special needs and that’s where I just try to learn where they’re coming from.”

His advice to other coaches is to be patient with students.

“My motto, if they’re coaching basketball especially, is that their value as a human being isn’t dependent on how well they play basketball,” Schutt said. “And so, we try to coach basketball that begins on developing the human being to be a good person...Their value as a human being has to come first.”