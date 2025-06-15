Plano School District 88 receives top national recognition for music program

(file photo) Sixth Grade students from Emily G. Johns School’s Rockin’ Christmas Band play Christmas music at the Plano Rockin’ Christmas. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

For the 10th time, Plano School District 88 received national recognition for its music education program.

The district was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants. To receive the recognition, the district needed to demonstrate an outstanding achievement for providing music access and education to all students, according to a release by the district.

Factors that helped the district win the recognition included graduation requirements, music class participation rates, instruction time, and quality of facilities.

The district was also found to demonstrate superior support for the music program and community music-making programs.

The schools’ bands frequently perform at town events, such as the Plano Rockin’ Christmas, which featured a performance from the Emily G. Johns School Band in December, 2024.