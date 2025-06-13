Community meeting planned to discuss new Oswego Township crime initiative

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson and Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg will host a community meeting to talk about a new initiative aimed at reducing crime in Oswego Township, including Boulder Hill.

The meeting, being held in partnership with Boulder Hill Neighborhood Watch, will be at 6:30 p.m. June 18 at the Neighborhood Church of the Brethren, 155 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery.

Boulder Hill, which is in Oswego Township, is the largest unincorporated subdivision in the state. As of July 2021, there were more than 8,000 people living in the 1.45 square mile subdivision.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announced that the recent first effort in the multi-jurisdictional initiative resulted in 310 traffic stops, 81 arrests and/or summons, 210 citations, two recovered stolen vehicles, one recovered unlawfully possessed firearm, one driving under the influence offense and numerous drug offenses.

The crime suppression effort was developed following a discussion between Richardson and Kellogg, during which they explored strategies to address the rising criminal activity already observed this year and the seasonal increase in incidents often associated with warmer weather.

For the initiative, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Kendall County Criminal Intelligence Team, the Oswego Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department and the Illinois State Police.