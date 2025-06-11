New Oswego grocery store could open by year end

Work is set to start soon on a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. Fencing has been placed around the site. (Eric Schelkopf)

Before the year is done, Oswego residents could see more shopping options with the opening of a new grocery store.

Work is set to start soon on a 12,500-square-foot grocery store that will be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. Fencing has been placed around the site.

Work is set to start soon on a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. Fencing has been placed around the site. (Eric Schelkopf)

Earlier this year, village trustees unanimously approved plans for the grocery store. Benderson Development Company, LLC. plans to build a grocery store along with another building that will contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

At the Feb. 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. (Rendering provided by the village of Oswego)

Although the identity of the grocery store has not been revealed, Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

Benderson intends to complete the project and open the grocery store as soon as possible, “which could be as soon as before the end of the year,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said.

“No specific tenants have been named for the grocery space or the retail building in the plans, but we anticipate they will be letting us know soon,” he said.

The property is zoned for business. The grocery store will be built at the northeast corner of the site.

On the western side of the property, the developer plans to build a 10,000 square-foot building that may be used as a 6,667-square-foot restaurant and a 3,333-square-foot bank, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider had said in a memo to village trustees.

“The proposed uses for a grocery store, general retail, financial institution, and restaurant are permitted uses in the B-1 District,” she said.