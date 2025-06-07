Alley cats: Businesses and community compete in Yorkville’s 4th Annual SociaBowl

Sixteen teams joined the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce at Pinz Entertainment Center during the 4th Annual SociaBowl event. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Celebrating the synergy between the community and Yorkville’s businesses, more than 80 competitors laced up their bowling shoes, hitting the alleys with a few spare friends.

Sixteen teams joined the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce at Pinz Entertainment Center during the Fourth Annual SociaBowl event in May.

“The bowling alley felt like a championship arena, with teams and spectators decked-out in sports-themed gear, brining the energy of a big game night to every lane,” Alex Douglas, Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce membership assistant, said in a news release. “The networking night consisted of multiple games of bowling, best-dressed teams, a 50/50 raffle, unbelievable food, and friendly competition.”

The night’s best-dressed award went to the team representing A Royal Paint, with their team “Dill With It.”

COUNTRY Financial took the spoils for game one. The team representing Edward Jones financial advising claimed game two.

“From granny-style bowling to victory dancing under cosmic bowling lights, our Funky Frames game 2 challenge was a blast,” Douglas said in the release. “Not only did it give the bowlers a new challenge in each frame, but the laughter was contagious.”

Douglas said the success of the evening belonged to the SociaBowl committee, chamber members, and the volunteers who helped host the event. She also thanked Martin Reynolds of Keller Williams Innovate who emceed the event all night and Pinz Entertainment Center for hosting.

You can learn more about the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce by visiting yorkvillechamber.org.