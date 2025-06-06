Down the Garden Path: Spice up the garden with edible flowers

(File photo) Alliums are just one of many plants that can look good both in the garden and on your plate.

When spring has sprung, homeowners begin rushing to get the garden ready. As gardeners start their season, consider something new this year: edible flowers. Integrating edible flowers into gardens and cuisines is growing in popularity amongst home gardeners and chefs and can provide fun pops of color and flavor to any garden or dish.

Even though one part of the plant is safe to consume, do not assume that all plant parts are safe. When preparing edible flowers for consumption, make sure to remove the stamen and any pistils from the flower to ensure best practices are followed for safe eating. It also is important to never consume flowers or plants picked from the roadside and chemicals should not be applied to edible flowers as this can affect quality and edibility. Considering not all edible flowers are tasty, selecting plant varieties based on flavor, aesthetic and climate are important for culinary and garden planning needs.

Commonly selected varieties

Listed below are common varieties selected for edible flowers, but not limited to this list. It is important that the proper scientific name is listed when purchasing edible flowers as this will ensure you are buying the correct plant.

Alliums: Such as chive or onion flowers, they will have an onion like flavor and works best in soups, salads and stews.

Such as chive or onion flowers, they will have an onion like flavor and works best in soups, salads and stews. Anise hyssop : Flowers and leaves have a licorice flavor and a smell similar to anise, commonly used in teas and spices

: Flowers and leaves have a licorice flavor and a smell similar to anise, commonly used in teas and spices Bachelors button : Flowers have a sweet and spicy flavor, used fresh or dried for tea

: Flowers have a sweet and spicy flavor, used fresh or dried for tea Beebalm: Flowers and leaves have a mild hot flavor with notes of citrus and mint, eaten fresh or dried in many dishes

Flowers and leaves have a mild hot flavor with notes of citrus and mint, eaten fresh or dried in many dishes Borage: Flowers and leaves (although hairy) have a similar taste to cucumbers, used in teas, borage can have a diuretic effect in large quantities

Flowers and leaves (although hairy) have a similar taste to cucumbers, used in teas, borage can have a diuretic effect in large quantities Calendula: Flower petals have a saffron taste, used for color over flavor and makes a nice garnish

Flower petals have a saffron taste, used for color over flavor and makes a nice garnish Lavender: Flowers have an aromatic scent and flavor, sparingly added to ice creams, beverages, baked goods and even cosmetic products

Flowers have an aromatic scent and flavor, sparingly added to ice creams, beverages, baked goods and even cosmetic products Lemon balm: Leaves and flowers are lightly lemon scented with notes of citrus, good for teas or garnish

Leaves and flowers are lightly lemon scented with notes of citrus, good for teas or garnish Nasturtium: Flowers and leaves have a peppery flavor, can substitute for pepper or add a spicy flavor to salads

Flowers and leaves have a peppery flavor, can substitute for pepper or add a spicy flavor to salads Pansy : Flowers have an earthy green taste, commonly used in salads, garnishes or beverages because of their bright eye-catching colors

: Flowers have an earthy green taste, commonly used in salads, garnishes or beverages because of their bright eye-catching colors Squash blossoms: Flowers are commonly fried and stuffed with cheese, make sure to remove stamens and pistils before consumption

Never experiment with eating any edible flowers or plant parts unless you know that they are safe to consume. Check with a reliable reference for edible flowers such as the Handbook of Poisonous and Injurious Plants published by the American Medical Association.

Edible flowers can add pretty pops of color to the garden and fun flavors to any culinary dish. With many choices available, there is an edible flower for everyone to enjoy in the garden. To learn more about edible flowers, reach out to your local Extension office with any questions or concerns about growing safe edible flowers and the proper varieties to choose from.

• Alexis R. Barnes is the University of Illinois Extension Local Food Systems Small Farms Educator serving DuPage, Kane and Kendall Counties. Barnes’s areas of expertise include specialty crops, reduced tillage and cover crop integration.