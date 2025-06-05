Blank SL8 Events in Yorkville offers customized venue for creating special moments

Owners Earl and Stephanie Homes celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Blank SL8 Events in Yorkville, with Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Sometimes for that one special event, you need a venue you can customize to fit your tailor needs. Offering guests a tabula rasa to make their own, owners Earl and Stephanie Holmes celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Blank SL8 Events, hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on May 22.

The Holmeses reimagined the venue into an intimate location for hosting small to medium-sized special events, including birthday parties and gatherings, corporate events, bridal and wedding showers and communal events.

Blank SL8 Events is located at 219 S Bridge Street in downtown Yorkville.

Family, friends, and fellow business leaders joined the owners in celebrating their opening.

Blank SL8 Events allows clients to bring in their own outside vendors for services, such as food and photography. The Holmeses hope it brings a boost to local small businesses who can cater their events. They are encouraging their clients to shop local when choosing their vendors.

You can learn more about Blank SL8 Events by visiting blanksl8events.com or by calling 844-965-2172.

You can also contact them through the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s business directory.