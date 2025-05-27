Plano education organization distributes free bilingual educational booklets

Principal Laurel Mateyka shares a story with students at P.H. Miller Elementary School in Plano. (Provided by P.H. Miller Elementary School)

Even though summer‘s right around the corner, the Plano Area Alliance Supporting Student Success is ensuring kids still are learning as it distributes free bilingual calendars with enrichment activities for young learners.

Featuring educational activities in both English and Spanish, the booklets are being distributed to schools, libraries, and early childhood centers throughout Kendall and Grundy counties. Families also can download a digital version at paasss.org.

The Plano Area Alliance Supporting Student Success is distributing free bilingual booklets containing educational activities for early learners. (Photo Provided By The Plano Area Alliance)

The educational resource was made possible by a grant from Birth to Five Illinois, according to a news release by the Plano Area Alliance.

The booklets were printed out by G-Force Printing in Plano.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to Engaging Partnerships for Early Learning in Elgin for their inspiration and support in shaping this initiative,” PAASSS chairperson, and P.H. Miller Elementary School principal, Laurel Mateyka said in the release. “Their leadership in early childhood engagement continues to uplift communities across Illinois.”

You can learn more by visiting paasss.org.