Serious injuries in 3-vehicle rollover in Yorkville

(File photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a three vehicle crash in Yorkville involving serious injuries. (Joey Weslo)

A three-vehicle rollover crash in Yorkville Thursday evening sent several people to the hospital, according to a news release from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District.

According to the release, emergency personnel responded at about 9:15 p.m. to the area of Route 71 and Eldamain Road southwest of the city. Emergency crews found three vehicles with heavy damage, including one on its roof, and multiple patients.

Four ambulances were called to the scene to help transport the patients, according to the release. Several crews assisted at the scene with patient care and transport, and patients with serious injuries were all transported to three different area hospitals.

The accident remains under investigation.

Crews were on the scene for five hours, including the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the Yorkville Police Department, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Plano Police Department, the Little Rock Fox Fire Protection District, the Illinois State Police, and several other departments.