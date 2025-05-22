Sandwich American Legion, VFW posts to hold Memorial Day services

Brown-Miller American Legion Post 181 in Sandwich and Lewis P. Schultz VFW Post 1486 in Sandwich will host Memorial Day services on Monday to honor and remember those who have died in service to the nation.

There will be a service at 9:30 a.m. at Pine Mound Cemetery, followed by services at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park, 10:30 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 10:55 a.m. at Oak Mound Cemetery, 11:20 a.m. at St. Paul Cemetery and 11:40 a.m. at Pratt Road Cemetery.

At noon, VFW Post 1486 will host a ceremony at noon at its headquarters at 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich. Vietnam veterans will be honored as part of the event.