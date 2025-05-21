Yorkville garbage pick-up schedules changed following Memorial Day

Groot garbage pick-up schedules in Yorkville will be altered the week of Memorial Day.

As they prepare for Memorial Day cookouts and festivities, Yorkville residents will need to adjust when they haul their trash bins out to the curbs.

Throughout the city, all residents can expect garbage pick-up will be delayed by one day due to Memorial Day on Monday, May 26.

The normal Monday collection will take place on Tuesday, and the normal Friday pick-up will take place on Saturday following the scheduling changes.

The following week is expected to have the garbage pick-up schedules return back to normal.

If you have any questions, you can contact Groot at 630-892–9294.