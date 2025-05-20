Victim of house fire in unincorporated Oswego Township identified as 86-year-old Montgomery man

An 86-year-old Montgomery man has been identified as the person who died in a house in unincorporated Oswego Township early Sunday morning.

David Farber, 86, died in the fire, according to the Kendall County Coroner’s Office. His dog was also found dead inside the house.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the fire. Deputies responded to the 30 block of Fernwood Road in unincorporated Oswego Township just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday to assist the Oswego Fire Protection District, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters had initially responded to a report of smoke, which was determined to be a house fire, the release said. After entering the house, firefighters found Farber and his dog, both of whom were dead, according to the release.

The fire was subsequently extinguished. The investigation remains active and ongoing and is being conducted in collaboration with the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Kendall County Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A forensic autopsy was performed by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office Monday morning. The final determination of the cause and manner of death is pending further investigation and toxicological study, the release said.