Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for May

1995: Ground was broken for the new Kendall County courthouse near Rt. 34 and Cannonball Trail. Shown left to right, Judge Grant Wegner, County Board Chairman James Boan, County Board members Jim Detzler, William Page, Don Hausler, Chief Circuit Judge Gene Nottolini and Board member Robert Davidson Jr. (Shaw Media file photo )

May 2020

Dr. Amaal Tokars, executive director of the Kendall County Health Department, submitted her resignation to the County Board. She was later named assistant director of the State of Illinois Department of Public Health.

May 2015

Due to construction on Game Farm Road, the Fourth of July parade will have a new route, basically starting where it used to finish.

May 2010

A Chicago-based developer is proposing a massive sports complex on the south side of Galena Road east of Route 47 in Yorkville. It will include restaurants, a 9,400-seat arena, 30 multi-use fields, 16 ball diamonds and two hotels.

May 2005

Melissa Barnhart was sworn in as Kendall County State’s Attorney, the first women to hold the post in county history. She replaces Tim McCann who resigned to become an associate judge.

May 2000

The Yorkville Woman’s Club voted to disband after 89 years. Aging membership was cited as the main reason,

May 1995

Ground was broken for the new courthouse on Route 34. This marked the first time Kendall County has started construction on a courthouse building since work began on the currant facility in 1863.

May 1990

Ground was broken for a Gazebo in the City Park. Money was raised by the Community Networking Council from profits of the Rubber Duck race held last July. There also was an anonymous donor, and work donated by Mike Skinner of Carmichael Builders and Verne Riemenschneider of Riemenschneider Electric.

May 1985

A new city parking lot has been added downtown, at the river just east of the Route 47 bridge.

March 1980

Dr. Harold Scholle has been appointed superintendent of the Yorkville School District 115.

May 1975

Illinois Gov. Daniel Walker was in the area promoting his Accelerated Building Program. Area projects include resurfacing and widening Route 52 near the east county line.

May 1970

Newark High School students helped clean up the mess as torrential rains flooded the area including the high school. The storm knocked out heat and electricity and the flooding contaminated the water supply.

May 1965

High School students took over the City Offices for one day. Mayor was Ken Sebby, Superintendent of Streets, Peggy Patelski; Chief of Police, Lynn Leifheit; City Clerk, Cindy Dhuse; City Treasurer, Nancy Sebby; City Attorney, Jim Jorgensen; Aldermen, Diane Dhuse, Holly Stewart, Steve Ament, John Halbesma, Diane Farren and Bruce Wissmiller.

May 1960

Nick Moisa of the Pine Village said that Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck visited his restaurant last week and made his broadcast by phone from there.

May 1955

The new Kendall County Medical Society has received its charter. President is Dr Lyman A. Perkins of Yorkville. Vice president is Dr. L. A. Wunsch of Yorkville and secretary and treasurer is Dr. W. H. Brill of Oswego. The group said their purpose is to act as a liaison between the medical profession and lay groups of the community.

May 1950

The Village of Yorkville is seeking a place to dispose of garbage collected on the regular collection in Yorkville. If you have livestock that might use this material and are interested, contact the village clerk.

May 1945

How can a mere reporter for township news write a column this Monday, May 7, when the radio is buzzing with world news of unconditional surrender.

May 1940

Work has started on the new highway which when completed will connect Routes 34, 126 and 47.

May 1935

The Yorkville Village Board voted to adopt Daylight Savings Time effective immediately. Some confusion might be occasioned at first but it is believed as soon as differences can be ironed out the new time will be well thought of by all. An ad in the Record signed by 24 local businesses stated they would continue to run “as heretofore, on Central Standard Time”.

May 1930

The preliminary census reports show Kendall County gained 531 persons and the population now stands at 9040. Yorkville has a population of 492 which is 51 more than in 1920.

May 1925

We understand the movie theatre is again open in Yorkville. There is no reason this venture should not be a success. The life of movies in Yorkville has been a stormy one. Let’s get behind this new outfit.

May 1920

At the meeting of the Yorkville village Board, the organization for the coming year was completed. G. D. Ament is mayor.

May 1915

New landlord at the Hotel Nading is the former proprietor Justus Nading. This will be a welcome change. With the management of Mr. Nading a clean wholesome house is assured, with clean linen, good meals and a general home-like place.

May 1910

The Northern Illinois Telephone Company has been taken over by the Chicago company and on Monday morning the men went to work on the running of the Northern lines into the Chicago center.

May 1905

Alvin Christian of Lisbon Center lost a gold watch while haying last summer. He found it in the hay mow last week while throwing down hay.

May 1900

While overhauling some old papers, County Clerk Hill came across a bill for work done in 1844 to 1848 for an estate by D. G. Johnson, cabinet maker. It amounted to $19, Including three coffins at $2 each and one at $7. Other work showed prices were very low.

May 1895

Should the weather prove favorable, I should have my soda fountain in running order Saturday. B. A. Cotton.

May 1890

The new bell has arrived for the Plattville schoolhouse. It has an 18-inch bell with a very clear sound and will do good service.

May 1885

The new well in the courthouse barn has been completed and on Tuesday was accepted by the courthouse committee.

May 1880

A large amount of beer comes into Plano by rail, shipped to individuals who go to the depot after it in the dusky evening, but that is better than a saloon in town.

May 1875

In the center of the town square now stands an octagonal structure to be used as a bandstand for the Kendall Cornet Band.

May 1865

Great credit is due to Mr. N. E. Hobbs for the substantial and perfect manner in which the fence around the courthouse yard is being made. Everything about it is strong and sensible.