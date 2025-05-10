Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists celebrates ribbon-cutting in Yorkville

The Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony helped celebrate those who want to help Yorkville put its best foot forward.

The Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists welcomed community members and the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce for a tour of their Yorkville practice on Wednesday, May 7 at 215 Hillcrest Avenue.

The office treats a wide range of foot and ankle conditions, from routine foot care to arthritis, bunions, diabetic conditions, nail issues, nerve pain, tendonitis, trauma, and foot and ankle pain. The staff focuses on providing the least invasive and most effective treatments, according to their website.

The provided services range from conservative therapies to advanced surgical interventions.

You can learn more about their services at illinoisfoot.org or by calling 847-639-5800.