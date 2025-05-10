May 09, 2025
Nobody injuries after backyard fire in Bristol spreads to shed, fence

By Joey Weslo
Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Station 1. (Shea Lazansky)

A fire escaped a backyard fire pit on Thursday afternoon Bristol outside Yorkville, quickly spreading to a nearby shed and fence, according to a release from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded at 2:19 p.m. to the 7800 block of Galena Road. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen coming from a shed, piles of wood and a wooden fence, according to the release.

A hand line was extended by the firetruck to quickly extinguish the spreading fires. There were no reported injuries, according to the release.

There was no damage to a home on the property.

Crews were on the scene for one hour. Bristol-Kendall was assisted by the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, and the Kendall County Sheriff Department.