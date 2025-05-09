Oswego village trustees approve plans for 113-unit townhouse development

The new plans call for the construction of 113 townhouse units – 31 single-story ranch villas and 82 conventional two-story rear-load townhouses – next to the property that has already been developed. The 113 townhouse units would be spread out across 30 buildings. (Rendering provided by the village of Oswego)

Plans for a 113-unit townhouse development on the Oswego’s west side continue to move forward.

Oswego village trustees unanimously voted to approve preliminary plans for the development during their May 6 meeting.

The project is a continuation of the Pine Ridge Club development approved by the village in 2005. The 2008 nationwide recession halted the project.

Silverthorne Homes wants to build a 113-unit townhouse development on 22.53 acres at the northeast and northwest corners of Mill Road and Heatherwood Drive.

The property is zoned for multi-unit residences, and is currently vacant but has underground utilities installed in accordance with currently approved plans for Pine Ridge Club, Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo.

In 2005, the village approved plans for the Pine Ridge Club condominium development. Plans called for the construction of 16 condo buildings with 16 units each, for a total of 256 units.

By the end of 2008, a clubhouse at the far west side of the property had been built along with four buildings with 16 condo units, for a total of 64 units. Four garage structures also have been built on the property.

The new plans call for the construction of 113 townhouse units – 31 single-story ranch villas and 82 conventional two-story rear-load townhouses – next to the property that has already been developed. The 113 townhouse units would be spread out across 30 buildings.

“I for one am very happy to see the reduction in density,” Oswego Village Trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said. “I also am excited to see the ranch style townhomes. I think that’s a nice addition.”

The 31 ranch villa units would be built in the development’s first phase and the 82 townhouse units would be built in the second phase.

“The proposed housing products reflect the current market and address and identify Oswego housing needs,” Carrie Hansen, Director of Planning and Government Services for Oswego-based Schoppe Design Associates, Inc., told village trustees.

Construction could begin this fall, she said.

In response to concerns that had been voiced at a public hearing on the plans, the applicant provided additional guest parking spaces.

“We have added 10 additional spaces to the 15 we already had for a total of 25 guest spaces,” Hansen said. “This was done to address concerns that were raised by the neighbors who presently have parking issues in the existing condominium development.”